CHICAGO (CBS) — Schools in south suburban Richton Park were locked down for about an hour on Thursday, after a shooting and stabbing about a half mile from Rich South High School.

Richton Park Police said around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Saratoga Road and Latonia Lane. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim and a stabbing victim. The shooter had fled the scene.

After a search, police found the suspect, and two more victims, one who had been shot and one who had been stabbed.

While searching for the suspect, local schools were locked down, but the lockdown was lifted by 9 a.m. Police said all suspects are in custody, and that everyone involved in the incident knew each other, and there is no further threat to the community.

Officials at Rich Township High School District 227 originally reported the shooting happened at a McDonald’s across the street from Rich South, but police said the shooting happened at Latonia and Saratoga, about a half mile away from the school.

The incident was under investigation.