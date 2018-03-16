CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a Kennedy-King coach after he allegedly abused a 20-year-old in December.

52-year-old Eduardo Barrios was charged with a felony count of criminal sexual abuse.

That’s according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On December 13, the student said he left the gym to walk off a leg cramp.

Barrios worked at the school as a lifeguard and conditioning coach.

He allegedly approached the student and offered to help with the cramp and took him to his office.

Prosecutors say Barrios began to massage the student’s leg and went on to abuse the student with his hands and mouth.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the student “froze and did not know what to do.”

When the student got him he immediately told his mother what happened.

Surveillance video shows the student and Barrios going into his office.

Chicago Police say Barrios was taken into custody and was being held on a $5,000 bond.

If he posts bond, he will not be allowed to have contact with the student or anyone under the age of 18.

A spokesperson for City Colleges of Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.