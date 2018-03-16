CHICAGO (CBS) — People are not waiting until Saturday to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole says Irish eyes are already smiling at St. Monica’s on the North Side.

The Trinity Irish Dancers are performing there for people enjoying a traditional Lenten fish fry.

But throughout the area, kitchens are busy making a traditional Irish delicacy for people to enjoy Saturday.

The non-stop lines at Harrington’s Deli on the Northwest Side have made St. Patrick’s Day corned beef and cabbage their pot of gold.

It’s cured brisket seasoned and boiled through and through.

There are 60 pounds of corned beef cooking in giant pots in the deli.

The demand keeps them moving as fast as an Irish reel.

Also moving fast on their feet the Trinity Irish Dancer.

Flipping their wigs and kicking up their heels at over two dozens shows on Friday alone.

“I’m really busy,” says one dancer. “I’ve missed three days of school.”