CHICAGO (CBS) — State and federal authorities will tour three Illinois counties next week, to assess damage from February floods that destroyed or severely damaged more than 120 homes.

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will join state and local emergency management officials in conducting damage assessments in Iroquois, Kankakee, and Vermilion counties beginning Monday.

Officials have said flooding affected a total of 976 homes in late Feburary, when several days of rain soaked parts of Illinois, causing several rivers and streams to overflow. A total of 126 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage, according to the governor’s office.

“Many people in these counties are struggling to recover from this flood and we want to do everything possible to help them,” Rauner said in a statement Friday afternoon. “These damage assessments will provide a clearer picture of the damage and insight on what people need in order to fully get back on their feet.”

Rauner issued a disaster proclamation for the three counties on Feb. 23. The state provided 50,000 sandbags, 18 pumps with hoses, 9 Illinois Department of Corrections work crews, and 2 emergency management assistance teams in response to the floods.