CHICAGO (CBS) — A delivery driver was robbed and shot late Thursday night in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Police said a 50-year-old man was delivering pizza to an apartment near 54th and Indiana around 11 p.m., when several men walked up and announced a robbery.

There was a struggle, and one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot the driver in the leg. Police said they took off running with the pizza.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police have not provided a description of the suspects.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.