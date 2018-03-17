CHICAGO (CBS) — Lynn Washington is charged with parental abduction and first degree murder of his wife 27-year old Lakisha Roby.

According to Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Maria McCarthy, Roby had an active order of protection against Washington.

On March 14, Roby drove to a BP gas station and Washington followed her in his vehicle.

McCarthy says Washington rolled down his window, yelled at Roby and issued threats.

That’s when, according to McCarthy, he fired at his estranged wife.

She died a short time later.

Washington later went to the home of a family friend who had Roby’s two children, ages three and two, and picked them up.

That sparked an AMBER Alert for the children.

The children were taken to Washington’s mother’s home where the kids were picked up by authorities the next day.

His attorney Frank Kostouros says the order of protection against Washington had nothing to do with the children.

Washington will be back in court on Monday.