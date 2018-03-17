CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are warning residents about several robberies that happened on the Near West Side.

In each of the crimes, the offenders approached the victims while they are either on or exiting a CTA train.

The first robbery took place in the 400 block of South Damen Friday March 9 at 9:00 a.m.

The second happened in the area on Wednesday March 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The third was also in the 400 block of South Damen the following day Thursday March 15 at 11:15 a.m.

The suspects are described as two black males between the ages of 15 and 25.

In the robberies, the victim’s cell phones were taken by force.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crimes to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.