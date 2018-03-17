CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s become one of the top faces of March Madness.

Loyola super fan and team chaplain 98-year-old Sister Jean Schmidt

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke caught up with Sister Jean when she was inducted into Loyola’s Athletic Hall of Fame last year.

Loyola’s resident rock star boogies around campus in her maroon monogrammed Nikes.

A gift from the men’s basketball team.

“Sometimes they say ‘oh Sister Jean you remind me of my grandmother.’ I say no, your great-grandmother because your grandmother would not like to hear that because she’s about 20 years younger than I am.”

Sister Jean has been at Loyola for over a half century.

She’s the chaplain of the men’s team.

And was just inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame.

She offers more than spiritual guidance to the players.

Sister Jean also provides a scouting report on their opponents during prayer before every game.

“I tell the guys to watch out for the other team, to not let anyone get under their skin,” says Sister Jean. “We ask God to keep us free from injuries, play with great sportsmanship. We pray for the referees so they can see clearly and fairly.”

“My first day on the job, when I got to my office, there was a file folder from Sister Jean and it was a scouting report on every player that I inherited,” says Loyola coach Porter Moser. ”

“She’s always saying ‘keep playing hard. Keep making those beautiful threes.’ It just makes your day better,” says Loyola guard Clayton Custer.

Her office is right in the middle of the student union and that’s just how she likes it.

“Even the noise level keeps me young,” Sister Jean says with a laugh.

What’s her secret?

“I enjoy life. And just have a good time. Take time to pray too.”