CHICAGO (CBS) — Curious about the good food movement and incorporating locally sourced food into your diet?

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole has more on what it means and a conference you can attend.

He talks to Andrew Zimmerman, an Executive Chef at Sepia and Proxi about the Good Food Expo and prepares a Wood Grilled Mushroom and Yuba Salad.

Good Food Festival & Conference

March 23-24, 2018

UIC Forum

725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago IL 60607

www.goodfoodexpo.org

Wood Grilled Mushroom and Yuba Salad

Serves about 4

Ingredients:

4 king trumpet mushrooms

4 clusters maitake mushrooms

4 clusters beech mushroom (aka hon shimeji)

4-6 sheets fresh yuba (about 4-5 oz), cut into short, wide “noodles”

1 ¼ c canola oil

2 medium shallots, peeled and thinly sliced

½ c julienned ginger

1.5 tbsp soy sauce (preferably white soy sauce or low sodium soy sauce)

1 tsp sugar

½ c roughly chopped cilantro

¼ c very thinly sliced scallions, rinsed in cold water and dried off on towels

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2-3 tsp togarashi (Japanese chili pepper)

Directions:

Clean and trim the mushrooms. At this point you want to cut the king trumpets and maitake into large slabs.

They will grill better this way. You can cut them up more later.

The beech mushrooms will need a little more finesse.

Use a metal mesh “pan designed for the grill or a wire cooling rack that has much smaller grates and holes than you grill probably does. (if you are grilling these on a grill pan inside then don’t worry about it.)

Heat 1 cup of the oil in a small pot until it starts to shimmer on the surface…so pretty hot but not crazy.

Put the ginger and shallots in a metal bowl or heatproof container and pour the hot oil over them.

Let cool down. Strain off the oil to use in the dressing for the salad and save the shallots and ginger to put in the salad.

Light a wood fire and allow it to burn down to nice red hot coals.

Toss the mushrooms with 2-3 tbsp of the oil and season them with salt and pepper.

Grill the mushrooms turning once or twice until almost done.

Then put them in a bowl and cover them with plastic wrap or foil.

The mushrooms will finish cooking, release some of their liquid and stay warm.

In a bowl combine the soy sauce and the sugar.

Mix to dissolve the sugar.

Whisk in the 3 tbsp of the reserved ginger-shallot oil.

Add the yuba skins, the scallions, the shallots, the ginger, and toss to combine.

Then add the mushrooms and cilantro and toss again.

Taste in case it needs more salt or a touch more flavored oil.

Divide between serving plates or simply on one platter and top with the sesame seeds and togarashi.

