CHICAGO (CBS) — Customers at a Northlake restaurant got quite a scare after a vehicle crashes into the dining room.

The driver of a tow truck apparently lost control of the vehicle Saturday causing a chain reaction crash on Mannheim Road.

As many as nine cars were involved.

One SUV ended up going right through the side of Victoria’s Restaurant leaving customers stunned.

Several parked cars were also damaged.

No one was killed.

The injuries to those hurt are not believed to be life-threatening.