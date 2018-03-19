CHICAGO (CBS) — A top aide to Congressman Randy Hultgren is out of job over allegations involving an underage boy.

56-year-old Nick Provenzano was fired over the weekend.

According to a police report obtained by the website Politico, Provenzano was found shirtless in a car in McHenry County with a 17-year-old boy he met on a gay dating app.

His Facebook profile says Provenzano is married with children.

No charges were filed in the case.

Hultgren’s office would not comment further only saying that Provenzano is no longer with the office.