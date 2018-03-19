CHICAGO (CBS) — At least seven people were killed and 12 were wounded in shootings across Chicago from Friday afternoon through Monday morning.

In the most recent fatal shooting, a 36-year-old man was killed in the Cabrini Green neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said, around 8:45 p.m., the man was sitting in a parked car in the 500 block of West Division Street, when a group of five men approached, and fired several shots, striking the victim in the back. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 300 block of North Central Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, two men were driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when two gunmen got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire near 49th and Ashland, police said.

The victims kept driving to the Englewood District police station, in the 1400 block of West 63rd Street, according to police. From there, paramedics took both victims to Stroger Hospital.

The passenger, a 32-year-odl man, was shot several times, and was pronounced dead. The driver, a 27-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the hand.

Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot several times near 82nd and Elizabeth in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The victim, 28-year-old Brian Dowell Jr., was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix, waiting to get on the Eisenhower Expressway, when someone in a black sedan opened fire on his vehicle. The Grand Prix rolled down the entrance ramp and hit a wall.

Jayton Jones, of the North Lawndale neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of shots fired near 55th and Cornell in the East Hyde Park neighborhood, and found a 39-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and leg.

The victim, Jeraun McRae, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man was sitting in a parked car near 124th and Lowe, when another man walked up and shot him in the chest. Police said the victim drove away, and hit several parked cars.

Darius Moorman, of the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

At least 11 other people were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

No one was in custody in any of the fatal shootings.