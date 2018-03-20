CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with sexual assault and official misconduct, after allegedly assaulting a suspect who was in custody last month.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson confirmed 46-year-old Carlyle Calhoun has been charged with one count each of felony criminal sexual assault and felony official misconduct.

Calhoun was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a male suspect who was in custody at a hospital on Feb. 3.

Police said Calhoun was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.