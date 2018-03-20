BREAKING NEWS: Shooter Dead, 2 Students Wounded In Shooting At A High School In Maryland
Filed Under:Chicago Police Officer, Crime, Local TV, Official Misconduct, sexual assault

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with sexual assault and official misconduct, after allegedly assaulting a suspect who was in custody last month.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson confirmed 46-year-old Carlyle Calhoun has been charged with one count each of felony criminal sexual assault and felony official misconduct.

carlyle calhoun Chicago Police Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Suspect In Custody

Chicago Police Officer Carlyle Calhoun is charged with criminal sexual assault and official misconduct. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Calhoun was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a male suspect who was in custody at a hospital on Feb. 3.

Police said Calhoun was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch