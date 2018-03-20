CHICAGO (CBS) — Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia has won the Fourth Congressional district in a race to succeed longtime congressman Luis Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, 63, lost the fire to go on after nearly 25 years in Congress.

So he anointed Garcia as his replacement for this Hispanic-majority District.

There was criticism of the “Chicago Way” when Chuy then picked Ald. Ricardo Munoz to replace him on the Cook County Board.

Also running were newcomer Sol Flores and Chicago cop Richard Gonzalez.

The primary is the main bout because this district is dominated by Democrats.