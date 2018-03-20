CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man was sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting an acquaintance in the face last March.

56-year-old John W. Sperry was sentenced by Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A Kane County jury convicted Sperry of aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, on March 4, 2017, Sperry drove to the victim’s home in the 300 block of Jackson Street in Aurora.

The victim walked to the passenger’s side of Sperry’s car and the men began to argue.

That’s when, according to authorities, Sperry pulled out a .38 caliber gun and fired a single shot.

The bullet hit the victim in the cheek and exited through the back of his head.

Sperry fled the scene.

Police later spotted his vehicle and when Sperry refused to stop, he led authorities on a 14 minute chase through Aurora.

The state’s attorney’s office says the victim is still recovering from his injury.

Sperry is receiving six years for aggravated battery with a firearm and one year for the fleeing and eluding offense.

Illinois state law says Sperry must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.