CHICAGO (CBS) — Several people were in custody Tuesday morning, after police responded to an apparent hostage situation in a Rogers Park apartment overnight.

Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call of a woman being held at gunpoint in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road.

A woman called 911 and told operators a man she knew was holding her hostage in a third floor apartment.

Police SWAT teams closed down a four-block stretch of Sheridan Road while they tried to get everyone inside the apartment to come out.

Loyola University, which is located just blocks from the scene, sent out a campus alert to warn students about the police activity.

The standoff came to a peaceful end around 4 a.m. One neighbor said he heard the commotion, and saw police taking several people into custody. Andrew Snyder said the high-rise is a problem building.

“From my knowledge, they are unfortunately Section 8, and there are quite a bit of drug transactions dealt through that building. There’s a lot of random people that go through there. I see a lot of random people that I don’t know in the neighborhood that are coming in and out of that building,” he said.

Snyder said, during the standoff, police officers questioned everyone who walked by.

“Every car that drove down the street. I was listening to scanners. They were getting tags, license plates, making sure these people lived in the neighborhood,” he said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were taken into custody, or what charges they could face.