CHICAGO (CBS) — The race for the highest office in Illinois is set, after billionaire J.B. Pritzker easily defeated five other candidates in the bid for the Democratic nomination, and Gov. Bruce Rauner squeaked out a win on the Republican side.

The race between the two billionaires likely will be the most expensive gubernatorial race of all time. Experts have said it could end up costing a mind-boggling $300 million.

“I am going to beat Bruce Rauner and together we will get Illinois back on the side of working families,” Priztker told supporters Tuesday night after winning the Democratic nomination by nearly 20 points.

Pritzker cruised to victory on the back of $70 million of his own cash he infused into his campaign.

The former hotel magnate defeated Illinois State Sen. Daniel Biss and businessman Chris Kennedy.

Pritzker said he’ll balance the books in Illinois by replacing the state’s flat tax with a progressive income tax, and by legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana.

“Let’s institute a progressive income tax so that we can lower the tax burden on the middle class,” he said.

Pritzker also said he’ll push for a “public option” that would allow Illinois taxpayers to buy into Medicaid coverage as an alternative to private health insurance, and that he would fight against Rauner’s efforts to dismantle labor unions.

“Let’s fight to protect our labor unions, because they fight to protect all workers. Whether it’s firefighters, or teachers, or nurses, or carpenters, or any number of the everyday Americans who work hard to make our lives easier; we owe them a good wage,” he said.

While Pritzker will now have to unite Democrats ahead of the general election in November, Rauner likely faces a much taller task of unifying the GOP after narrowly escaping defeat against staunch conservative Illinois State Rep. Jeanne Ives, whom he had called a “fringe” candidate.

Ives argued Rauner was a Republican in name only, and her message resonated with hundreds of thousands of voters.

After Rauner defeated Ives by less than 4 points, despite pumping $50 million of his own money into the campaign, he told voters he’d heard the message of her supporters loud and clear.

“To those of you around the state of Illinois who wanted to send me a message, let me be clear. I have heard you. I have traveled the state, and I have listened to you. While we’ve disagreed on some things, let’s commit to working together on what unites us: the reforms we need to save our state,” Rauner said Tuesday night. “The election in November will be a choice, a clear choice, a choice between someone who will stand up to the machine, and someone who has long been part of it.”

The governor now faces the difficult task of winning a second term in a Democratic-leaning Illinois, where his approval numbers are even lower than President Donald Trump, and Republican voters showed much less enthusiasm than Democrats in the primary.

Less than 700,000 Republicans cast ballots in the race for governor, according to unofficial results, while more than 1.24 million Democrats voted for governor.