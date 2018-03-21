Filed Under:Attempting To Board An Aircraft With A Weapon, Crime, Local TV, Midway International Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 52-year-old man has been charged with trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas earlier this week.

Transportation Security Administration officers at Midway International Airport found the loaded .38-caliber Ruger pistol in John Waltz’s carry-on luggage on Monday, according to TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy.

John Waltz (Credit: Chicago Police)

Chicago police arrested McCarthy at the checkpoint, and seized the gun.

Waltz, of Laporte, Indiana, was charged with a felony count of boarding an aircraft with a weapon, police said.

He was released on his own recognizance, and was due back in court on March 26.

This .38 caliber Ruger firearm was discovered by
TSA officers at Midway on March 19. (Photo courtesy of TSA)

