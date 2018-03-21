CHICAGO (CBS) — A 52-year-old man has been charged with trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas earlier this week.

Transportation Security Administration officers at Midway International Airport found the loaded .38-caliber Ruger pistol in John Waltz’s carry-on luggage on Monday, according to TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy.

Chicago police arrested McCarthy at the checkpoint, and seized the gun.

Waltz, of Laporte, Indiana, was charged with a felony count of boarding an aircraft with a weapon, police said.

He was released on his own recognizance, and was due back in court on March 26.