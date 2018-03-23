CHICAGO (CBS) — Ride-hailing service Lyft is offering free rides on Saturday for anyone joining the “March For Our Lives” demonstrations against gun violence.

Lyft said it is teaming up with march organizers in 50 cities to provide up to $1.5 million in free rides to anyone attending the rallies.

To claim one of the rides, Lyft users can RSVP to a specific rally at marchforourlives.com/events. They will receive a ride code from Lyft on Friday. If you can’t RSVP by then, you can get a ride code on Saturday at www.lyft.com/MFOL.

The codes will cover up to $15 for the cost of a ride, and will only work if users choose a rally site as their Lyft destination. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Earlier this month, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green wrote a letter to the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Those students have become the leaders of a renewed movement to convince lawmakers to enact tougher gun control laws.

“We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country. And like many, we are inspired by your leadership,” they wrote. “Recent tragedies have created a lot of fear and uncertainty, and as new parents those feelings have taken on new meaning. Your bravery and intelligence have provided a renewed and much needed hope for our future. We are incredibly grateful for the example you are setting.”

Marches Where Free Lyft Rides will be Available

Phoenix, AZ

Tucson, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Diego, CA

San Jose, CA

Oakland, CA

Sacramento, CA

Denver, CO

Hartford, CT

Washington, DC

Parkland, FL

Orlando, FL

Miami Beach, FL

Tampa, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Atlanta, GA

Honolulu, HI

Des Moines, IA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Louisville, KY

New Orleans, LA

Boston, MA

Portland, ME

Detroit, MI

St. Louis, MO

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Newark, NJ

Las Vegas, NV

New York City (Manhattan), NY

Columbus, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Portland, OR

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Providence, RI

Charleston, SC

Nashville, TN

Memphis, TN

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

San Antonio, TX

Salt Lake City, UT

Richmond, VA

Seattle, WA

Milwaukee, WI

