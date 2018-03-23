CHICAGO (CBS) — A grandmother is dead and her granddaughter fighting for her life after an attack on the South Side.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports from Bronzeville.

Chicago Police say an 18-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and an older woman was shot to death in a row house on 37th Place.

They say a 31-year-old man is now in police custody.

A relative believes his 65-year-old sister intervened in a fight between her granddaughter and the granddaughter’s boyfriend.

“Where are these young guys keeping these guns from,” says the victim’s brother Nathaniel. “They need to do something you know because this is a tragedy. It don’t make no sense.”

Chicago Police were at the scene since just after 11:00 Friday morning.

The entire block was cordoned off by crime tape.

Detectives could be seen checking garbage bins outside the house.

By late Friday afternoon the coroner’s van arrived removed the victim’s body.

Nathaniel says his sister was shot in the head.

And his niece, who was stabbed multiple times, is now in critical condition.

Chicago Police have not released the identities of the victims nor of the 31-year-old man now being held.