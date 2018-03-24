CHICAGO (CBS) — How did you spend your spring break in high school?

How about helping an island rebuild?

That’s what a group of Chicago students are up to.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has their story.

Classes are out and it’s finally spring break time.

Packing for Puerto Rico.

But these aren’t bathing suits and board shorts.

Eight students are on a mission.

“This is not a vacation. We’re going to serve,” says Faith Ramos, a sophomore at Jones College Prep.

“This is something way more meaningful than that could have ever been,” adds Kayla Nazario, a sophomore at Lincoln Park High School.

They’re from different schools in Chicago, but all from the same church.

Storehouse Church in Portage Park.

“Each person going had to raise a thousand dollars each,” says Ramos.

They’re going to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts, six months after Hurricane Maria slammed the island.

“It’s out of the public’s mind, nobody is really thinking about it anymore,” says Nazario. “But the problems are still really real for them over there.”

Now that their bags are packed, they’ll head out Saturday for a seven day trip in Puerto Rico.

They’ll stop in four towns on the island.

Their trip comes as Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other city and state officials are on the island.

That delegation brought about 5,000 pounds of supplies.

When asked about what they hope to bring back…

“Experience, a new outlook and I want to be extremely humbled,” says Nazario.

90 percent of power has been restored, but hundreds of families are still living in hotels.