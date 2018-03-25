CHICAGO (CBS) — This Friday marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Full of song, celebration and of course food.

Dan Raskin owner of Manny’s Deli joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about the traditional holiday offerings including the Seder plate.

“The idea of Passover is telling the story of the Jewish exodus of Egypt,” says Raskin.

Matzo is also featured as a staple in the meals.

“The story of matzo is that when the Jews were rushing out of Egypt, they didn’t have time to let the bread rise. So when they were carrying it through the desert it was unleavened. That’s why we have matzo,” says Raskin.

Also featured gefilte fish, brisket, glazed carrots and for dessert macaroons.

