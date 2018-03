(CBS) — American Diabetes Association Alert Day is a day to sound the alarm about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes by asking everyone to take the Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test.

The free, anonymous risk test only takes a minute to complete.

By answering questions such as “Do you have a family history of diabetes?” and “Are you physically active?” you can learn if you’re at risk for type 2 diabetes in 60 seconds.