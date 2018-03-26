CHICAGO (CBS) — Zeke Upshaw, a minor league basketball player and Hyde Park native, has died after collapsing on the court in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the end of a game on Saturday.

Upshaw, a forward for the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G League, collapsed with about 40 seconds left in Saturday’s game against the Long Island Nets.

He was taken to Spectrum Hospital, in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to a tweet from the team.

Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke's mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1AutFtIFwU — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

Jewel Upshaw (continued): "Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We’d like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We’d also like to thank the Drive for the support they have extended to our family.” pic.twitter.com/sSLsWvfTny — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

The team described Upshaw as “a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court.”

Statement from the Drive: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time." pic.twitter.com/FxQtaJoqbG — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

Former Bulls star Dwyane Wade tweeted his condolences over Upshaw’s death.

My heart goes out to his family and friends! This is sad! https://t.co/jU4ayB8UNo — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 26, 2018

Upshaw grew up in the Hyde Park neighborhood, played high school basketball at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, where he was one of the school’s first players to earn a Division I basketball scholarship, when he went to play for the Illinois State Maroons.

After three years at ISU, he transferred to Hofstra for his senior year, where he averaged 19.9 points per game for the 2013-14 season. He also played in Europe before he was drafted by the Drive in the 2016 NBA Developmental League Draft.

Details for Upshaw’s memorial will be announced later.