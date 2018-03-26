CHICAGO (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday is $458 million–or $274 million in a lump sum payment, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.

Yes, you could play your kids’ birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.

But with a few hundred million dollars on the line, some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $197 million (as of midday Monday.)

According to USA Mega, here are the most common five numbers drawn since Oct. 31: 17, 42, 01, 28 and 58. The most common Mega Ball is 22.

For those who are looking for the least common five numbers: 09, 32, 45, 56, 63. (None of those numbers have been picked since Oct. 31.)

These numbers have not been chosen for the Mega Ball: 06, 13, 20, 21.