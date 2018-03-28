(credit: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

By Melanie Falina

For many, Easter Sunday is a holiday that’s synonymous with at least one hearty, delicious meal. Which means that inevitably there’s going to be someone in any family who’s celebrating who will spend hours slaving over a hot stove, not to mention all the clean-up time after the fact as well. And that’s why more and more families are opting for eating out these days – even on holidays, or maybe especially on holidays. That time formerly spent tied to the kitchen can now be quality time with friends and family while the cooking and clean-up are left to someone else. This spring, why not try one of these classic restaurants featuring the best Easter Brunch menus in Chicago.

North Pond

2610 N. Cannon Drive

Chicago, IL. 60614

(773) 477-5845

www.northpondrestaurant.com

For those looking for something other than the usual Easter ham and boiled eggs, North Pond sits prettily at the edge of an actual pond in the beautiful Lincoln Park. Chef Sherman digs up inspiration from the local market and creates bold French-meets-American options within warm, Art Deco inspired walls. An ever-changing menu keeps regulars in suspense, but some of the items on the Easter brunch menu at North Pond include a luscious asparagus lobster Salad with goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette, a slow-roasted Alaskan halibut salad with pasta, and a mouth-watering grilled pork tenderloin with marble potatoes. Check the website for reservations, and be sure to bring your loved ones and an empty stomach for a truly unforgettable Easter memory.

River Roast

315 N. LaSalle St.

Chicago, IL. 60654

(312) 822-0100

For a full-on Chicago Easter brunch experience how about amazing food paired with an amazing view of the Chicago River? River Roast, in the midst of stunning downtown Chicago and right on the Chicago River, Chef Tony Mantuano and Executive Chef John Hogan whip up tavern fare with style. Begin with a Roast Bloody Mary or one of Chicago’s own Dark Matter Coffee’s roasts, and then indulge in items like biscuits and gravy with homemade pork sausage and buttermilk biscuits, a shrimp and bacon po boy, or their smoked ham and rainbow Swiss quiche. The only other thing that anyone can ask for is some live blues music to solidify a true Chicago experience, but River Roast has got that covered as well with their Brews & Blues Brunch featuring some of Chicago’s finest blues musicians performing from noon to 3 p.m.

The Signature Room at the 95th

875 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60611

(312) 787-9596

It’s not a bird or a plane, but ninety-five stories up in the Chicago sky is one of the most breath taking places to enjoy brunch anywhere in the world. The Signature Room at the 95th offers floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over dazzling panoramic city views – but that’s not all, there’s also the food. Easter Sunday brunch at the 95th will feature charming, live piano music as well as a lush buffet of starters and chilled seafood, your choice of freshly prepared entrees, and a decadent dessert buffet. But if you’re more into the idea of Easter dinner than brunch, The Signature Room will be offering dinner from 6 to 9:30 p.m. that evening. However, for the youngest of loved ones, and for those who are young at heart, if you want to meet the Easter Bunny then be sure to come to brunch for a real treat.

Benny’s Chop House

444 N. Wabash Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60611

(312) 626-2444

If steak is your thing regardless of being a holiday then the quintessential place for your Easter meal in Chicago is Benny’s Chop House. Located on the near north side of the city, Benny’s Chop House offers the best steaks, steaks, and more steaks, in addition to fresh seafood, soups, salads, and an array of enhancements that will be difficult to choose from. Whether your family and friends are in the mood for brunch or dinner, at Benny’s Chop House Easter eats will be served from noon to 9 p.m. including their full menu and complementary hot cross buns. Try to leave room for their delightful lobster bisque, and then make room for a slice of banana cream pie that’ll make you cry tears of utter joy.

Howells & Hood

435 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60611

(312) 262-5310

Located on Chicago Magnificent Mile and holding up the iconic Tribune Tower is Howells & Hood, Offering classic modern American food but with a twist, Howells & Hood creates globally-inspired dishes that are unique and irresistible. And on Easter Sunday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. come indulge in their unlimited brunch menu. Sample sausages and salamis,house-made mustards, and both citrus-cured and smoked salmon, local cheeses, artisan breaks, and breakfast pastries. Delight in Howells & Hood’s Omelet Station, and so much more.

