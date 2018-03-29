CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is on the road to the Final Four.

On Wednesday CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar left Chicago as he makes his way across four states to San Antonio.

If Loyola wins on Saturday and if Kansas wins, that is the national championship game.

CBS 2 went Kansas’ campus to do a little scouting.

That’s Jayhawk territory.

“This is very tough because I am a die-hard Chicago fan and my heart is always with everything Chicago,” says Jordan Brandt who is from Chicago and went to Kansas University and works at the school.

“How about this. I’ll wear a Chicago hat and a KU shirt,” says Brandt.

“It’s going to be hard,” says Emily Gullickson, a Jayhawks fan who promises not to root against Sister Jean.

Sister Jean (as a cardboard cutout) even posed with a fan of Saturday’s opponent, Michigan.

Loyola’s unpredictable and winding road to the Final Four continues.