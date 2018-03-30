CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies, after allegedly wounding a security guard in a shootout while trying to rob a church Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said Kenneth Baines, of the Homan Square neighborhood, walked into a church near Kostner and Maypole around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and announced a robbery.

Baines and a security guard at the church exchanged fire. The guard was shot in the arm, and Baines was shot multiple times in the chest.

The guard was not seriously wounded.

Baines was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

Baines has been charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.