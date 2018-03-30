CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s winter overnight parking ban ends this weekend, and street sweeping season begins next week.

This year, Chicago residents will be able to track street sweepers in real time, much like they can track snow plows in winter.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will unveil the new online tool on Friday.

It will allow people to track where street sweepers are working, and view the latest street sweeping schedule for their neighborhood.

Street sweeping begins Monday. The tracker, www.cityofchicago.org/sweepertracker, will go live later Friday.