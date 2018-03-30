CHICAGO (CBS) — A string of attacks on the CTA Red Line is causing passengers and CTA workers to speak out about the dangers.

Three robberies at the same location.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports from Lincoln Park.

Those attacks happened on board a moving train.

All three passengers had gotten on at the Clybourn Station.

For regular riders on the Clybourn stop, news that three passengers were robbed is disturbing.

“It makes me nervous to ride the train late, but we all have to do it,” says CTA rider Coal Souder. “It’s not always a safe place.”

“It’s scary because I work here and I do get on the train at night,” adds CTA rider Lacheryl Robinson.

It was the middle of the night, around 12:45 a.m., when all three victims boarded at the Clybourn and were robbed by three men as the train heading north.

Victim number one was a 22-year-old man who told police one of the suspects implied he had a weapon and another hit him in the face before taking his property.

Victims number two and three, a 19-year-old man and a 41-year-old man had the same story.

Three suspects approach them, demanded property and fled when the train stopped at Fullerton.

CTA clerks who didn’t want to be identified heard the police traffic on the radio.

“Somebody was on the radio and was asking them to contact the police because he had gotten robbed,” says the CTA worker. “I had no description of the guys.”

Even workers expressed concerned for their safety.

“We need security on the trains. We need more security on the platforms. We even need security for ourselves,” says a worker.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

They hope to release surveillance photos and videos as soon as possible.

The Chicago Transit Authority has released a statement in regards to the incidents.

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is CTA’s top priority. CTA is working closely with law enforcement to assist in this ongoing investigation.

Earlier this year CTA launched a $33 million, multi-faceted effort to increase system security. These improvements will build upon CTA’s existing network of 32,000 bus and rail system cameras and will include the installation of more than 4,800 new and replacement security cameras, video security monitors at rail stations and emergency telephones on platforms and in mezzanines.”