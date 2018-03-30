CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were robbed on board a CTA Red Line train overnight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Police and paramedics responded to the Fulllerton stop on the Red Line early Friday morning, after calls of three men who had robbed passengers on a train. One of the victims had been punched in the face.

The robberies happened around 12:45 a.m. on a train heading north from the North/Clybourn subway station to the Fullerton ‘L’ stop.

Police said the three suspects walked up to a 22-year-old man on the train, and one of them implied he had a weapon. One of the suspects then punched the man in the face, and stole his property.

The same three men also approached a 19-year-old man and demanded his belongings. They robbed him and ran away, then walked up to a 41-year-old man and stole his property, before getting off the train at Fullerton, and running east down the street.

Police said the 22-year-old man who was punched was treated at the scene. The other two victims were not injured.

Police did not have detailed descriptions of the robbers.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.