CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted felon has been charged with attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said officers responding to another call near 76th and Coles shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, when they heard five or six gunshots.

The officers found a 37-year-old man who had been shot in the face and body in the 2800 block of East Coles. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Roosevelt Love, 22, was identified as the gunman, and has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, police said.

A second person who was taken into custody after the shooting was released without charges.