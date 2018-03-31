CHICAGO (CBS) – Don’t you just hate calling customer service?

Being put on hold and then bounced around from one person to another?

CBS 2 Cost Cutter Dorothy Tucker looks into a better way of communicating that may save you time and money.

Frustrated consumers are now turning to live chats.

It’s a new option more and more companies offer online.

“You can have a live chat through Facebook. You can integrate a chat into a company’s website or you can have it on a smartphone,” says consumer advocate Christopher Elliott.

Just type in your question, comment or complaint.

“With a live chat you have a better chance of getting a resolution on the first try,” says Elliott.

You can also ask for a better deal.

That’s what we did in this live chat.

Kohl’s was selling a Keurig coffee maker with a discount for $95.99.

I wrote ‘I found it for $89.00 at Home Depot. Can you match that price?’

Seconds later this response: “I’m happy to inform you that product is eligible for price match.”

There are words and phrases people can use to maximize the benefits of live chatting.

“Say ‘hey, I like to get free shipping can you add that to my order,” says Elliott. “I saw a coupon for 20 percent off. Can you honor that?”

One of the most popular platforms is Facebook Messenger.

Send a message online or through the app on your phone.

“The volume of messages between people and businesses on Messenger that’s now over two billion messages every month,” says Linda Lee of Facebook Messenger.

According to Facebook, 56 percent would rather message a business than call customer service.

And 67 percent expect to message businesses more over the next two years.

“You’re able to get that response much faster than picking up the phone sitting on hold waiting to talk to somebody,” says Lee. “Which ultimately leads to much higher customer satisfaction.”

Another benefit is you’re able to save a written copy of your communication to prove you were given an offer or resolution.

And more senior agents usually staff those live chat lines.