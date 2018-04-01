CHICAGO (CBS) — For many, Easter services began bright and early.

At sunrise to be more precise here at Oak Street Beach.

Dozens of people bundled up for a service and communion organized by Fourth Presbyterian Church.

The pews were also packed at Holy Name Cathedral.

The church opened up its auditorium to accommodate overflow crowds for some of the early Easter services.

There was a jubilant Easter service at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Chatham.

Praise Dancers uplifted the congregation as they celebrated the resurrection of Christ.

The service also included traditional hymns and Holy Communion.