CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for two people missing after a high-speed crash early Monday in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Around 2:20 a.m., a car lost control at Rand and Ballard roads, hit a utility pole and an electrical box, and skidded across the street into a ditch.

A woman who was trapped in the vehicle was rescued from the car, and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

The victim told rescue crews two other people had been in the car with her.

Des Plaines Fire Chief Alan Wax said no one else was found in the car, and crews were searching the woods to determine if they were ejected from the vehicle, or if they left the scene.

“It’s basically just a search pattern in the woods with flashlights. Our crews are just systematically just looking for the two victims, if they are in fact in there. We’ve also got the K-9, the police K-9s are out to assist with the search,” Wax said.

The collision knocked out power to more than 300 homes and businesses in the area.