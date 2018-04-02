CHICAGO (CBS) – The city’s skyline is lit in blue for World Autism Awareness Day.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story of a local autism advocacy agency.

Debra Vines’ 30-year-old son, Jason is non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. She runs The Answer Incorporated in Forest Park.

“A lot of families when their children are first diagnosed with autism, they call us because they don’t know which way to go,” she said.

An estimated one in 68 children are diagnosed with Autism, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. That is a 30 percent increase from 2012.

A nationwide clinical trial is underway for a drug that might treat those with high-functioning autism.

And a day like today, many in Chicago are grateful for raising awareness.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong, it means that we’re different,” said Dana Bryant, the mother of an autistic child.

“I’ve seen the bumper stickers on cars, I’ve seen a lot of different organizations that light up blue in April and so I’ve noticed that the awareness is beginning to spread.”