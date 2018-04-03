CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Tyler Mahle pitched one-hit ball for six innings, Raisel Iglesias struck out Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 1-0 Monday for their first win of the season.

Cincinnati was swept at home by Washington in a three-game series to open, falling to 0-3 for the first time since 2003. It also trailed in all 27 innings — the Nationals scored in the first inning each time.

After getting their traditional opening parade, the Reds finally got a lead, too, when Eugenio Suarez tripled in the fourth and scored on Adam Duvall’s groundout.

Mahle (1-0) earned the victory in only his fifth major league start, outpitching Tyler Chatwood (0-1) in his Cubs debut.

The Cubs were coming off a 6-0 loss in Miami and managed only four baserunners against Mahle, who walked two, hit one and struck out a career-high seven.

Ian Happ singled in the eighth, but Iglesias came in later and Rizzo to swing through a fastball to escape. Iglesias got last four outs for the save.

Chicago has been blanked in back-to-back games for the first time since last May 26-27, when the Dodgers beat the Cubs 4-0 and 5-0.

Chatwood signed a three-year deal with the Cubs after going 8-15 with the Rockies last season. He gave up four hits, walked six and threw only 49 strikes out of 92 pitches.

It was essentially a Re-Opening Day in Cincinnati, which didn’t get to holds its annual parade last week. The market association that organizes the parade was busy with Easter sales, so it was moved to Monday. The game drew 18,963 fans on a cold afternoon, many of them wearing Cubs blue.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Rizzo was hit on the left foot by a pitch in the first inning.

Reds: RF Scott Schebler was scratched from the lineup because of a sore right elbow, which was hit by a pitch on Sunday. He’s day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LH Jon Lester (0-0) gave up four runs — three earned — in only 3 1/3 innings of an opening 8-4 win at Miami. He’s 5-1 with a 4.27 ERA in 13 career starts against the Reds.

Reds: LH Cody Reed (0-0) starts in place of the injured Brandon Finnegan. Reed has lost all of his three career starts against the Cubs, giving up 22 runs and seven homers in 10 innings. Chicago is batting .360 against him.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)