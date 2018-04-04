CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are questioning a person of interest in the March stabbing death of a software company CEO in the River North neighborhood.

Around 2:30 a.m. on March 23, 55-year-old Miguel Beedle was stabbed in an alley near State and Hubbard, police said. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Beedle, a father of six from Park Ridge, was founder and CEO of Scrum Inc., a software training and consulting firm based in Massachusetts.

Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning in Beedle’s murder.

Police have said they suspect a homeless person stabbed Beedle during a robbery attempt.