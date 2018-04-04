CHICAGO (CBS) — A University of Chicago police officer shot a suspected burglar late Tuesday night a couple blocks north of campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Around 10:15 p.m., a university police officer responded to a report of a burglary near 53rd and Kimbark.

Police said an officer spotted the suspect, got into some sort of confrontation with him, and then shot him in the shoulder.

The suspect was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police dispatchers indicated the suspect had been walking up and down the street, shouting and threatening people with a crow bar. The glass on the front door of an apartment building at the scene had been shattered, and a Jeep parked across the street also was damaged.

Witnesses said they feared it was the suspect who had fired shots, based on how he was acting a few minutes before the shooting.

“He seemed really angry, and like I said I thought maybe he had had a fight with somebody, or maybe he was having an argument with someone who was in the car; but then when he went to the next car, and then when he went to the next door I realized something was really weird,” Sylvie Anglin said.

Anglin said she could not make out what the man was saying.

“He was pretty incoherent,” she said.

Police said the officer involved would be placed on administrative leave while the university and Chicago police conduct separate investigations.

Although the burglary report came from an off-campus private apartment building, the university’s police has authority to patrol as far north as 37th Street, and as far south as 64th Street.