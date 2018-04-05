CHICAGO (CBS) — A social worker at a mental health facility in Elgin, accused of making one of her patients a sex slave, now faces criminal charges.

53-year-old Christy Lenhardt was arrested Thursday morning.

She is charged with sexual misconduct with a person with disabilities.

Last November a patient, 23-year-old Ben Hurt, came forward with the allegations.

In a lawsuit, Hurt says Lenhardt sent him emails, nude photos, and manipulated him into having sex.

The alleged abuse took place for nearly three years at the Elgin Mental Health Center.

Hurt’s parents say when their son was scheduled to be released, Lenhardt would make excuses to keep him at the facility.

A judge has set bail at $100,000.