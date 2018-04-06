CHICAGO (CBS) — Two workers at the City Winery on the Riverwalk are being recognized for their brave efforts.

Water cannons blasted into the Chicago River in honor of Jarmond Sharkey and Amaurilino Garcia.

The two server assistants jumped into action on St. Patrick’s Day after a man fell onto the Riverwalk from Wacker Drive.

Fortunately the men received safety training from the Chicago Fire Department.

“This is what they teach us how to handle,” says Amaurilino Garcia. “It was great to have that training in hand.”

“It’s kind of nerve wracking, but at the same time when it was crunch time we knew what we had to do,” Jarmond Sharkey.

The two heroes are being encouraged to take the next test to become members of the Chicago Fire Department.