CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ hit a tiebreaking two-run single during Chicago’s four-run ninth, helping the Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.

Happ struck out three more times, running his team-high total to a whopping 17 in seven games, but he came up with a clutch hit in his final at-bat.

With one out and the bases loaded, he dumped a 0-1 pitch from Jacob Barnes into left-center to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

After Kris Bryant was intentionally walked, manager Joe Maddon sent starting pitcher Jon Lester to the plate to hit for reliever Pedro Strop (2-0).

Lester got down a sacrifice that drove in Ben Zobrist from third for the final run.

Barnes (0-1), who was filling in for injured closer Corey Knebel, was charged with four runs, two earned.

He was hurt by costly errors on shortstop Orlando Arcia and third baseman Travis Shaw.

