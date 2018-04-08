CHICAGO (CBS) — Spring is time to hit the reset button in many ways.

One includes healthy eating.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot talks to Julie Hossack, a nutritional coach and personal trainer with Life Time Fitness about ways to spring clean your diet.

Hossack says the first thing people need to do is look in their kitchen and get rid of sugary items.

“The issue with those things is that they’re going to start some processes in your body that are going to cause you to hold onto fat,” says Hossack.

Another recommendation is to eat seasonal.

“Buy fruits and vegetables that are available right now and that are sourced locally,” adds Hossack.

Hossack says to always carry a water bottle to stay hydrated.

“You’re going to have good digestion and good detoxification,” she says.

Hossack says it’s also important to stock up on protein options.

For more tips on getting healthy this spring, visit the Life Time website.