CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in five months, a newborn has been left in a Safe Haven baby box in Michigan City, Indiana.

A firefighter found the child Sunday night in the baby box at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The baby appeared to be in good health, and had no signs of any medical issues.

The Coolspring fire station is one of two in Indiana with a Safe Haven baby box.

The boxes were installed in 2016, as an expansion of the state’s Safe Haven law allowing mothers to give up newborns by dropping them off at hospitals, police stations, and firehouses.

The padded climate-controlled boxes allow mothers to safely surrender their newborns without having to look someone in the eye.

Once someone opens the door to a baby box, it triggers a silent alarm, and sends out a 911 call. Once the door is shut again, the baby box is locked until firefighters and paramedics arrive on the scene.

Last November, firefighters found a newborn girl in the same baby box at the Coolspring fire station. They decided to name her Hope, and she was adopted in December, just a few days before Christmas.

Monica Kelsey, founder of Baby Boxes, said the program protects mothers of newborns when they decide they need to give up their baby. Indiana state law allows parents to give up an unwanted infant anonymously, without any criminal charges, if they surrender the child to a hospital emergency room, fire station, or police station within 30 days of birth.

“There are these girls that don’t want their faces seen; and we’re finding babies abandoned in woods, creeks, dumpsters. Those are the babies that we are targeting with these boxes,” Kelsey said.