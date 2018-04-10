CHICAGO (CBS) — City employees in south suburban Harvey could soon be facing layoffs, because of more than $1 million due to its police pension fund.

The city has sued the Illinois State Comptroller’s office, seeking to force the state to release $1.4 million in revenue being held to satisfy its police pension debt.

City officials said they need the money to cover day-to-day bills, but a judge has ruled the state acted properly to hold the money to cover pension costs that have gone unpaid for years.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza has said her officer was just following the letter of the law by withholding the money. She said the dispute is really between the police pension fund and the city, but Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg disagreed.

“We certainly have managed the situation, avoided massive layoffs. Now Comptroller Mendoza wants to stifle the city’s public safety with regards to playing politics,” he said.

Harvey planning department employee said the city already is paying its pension obligations.

“Why would you hold our money? We are paying the pension,” she said. “Half of our salaries are pension. We’ve got half of the budget goes to people who don’t work, and the other half goes to those of us who do work.”

After negotiating late into the night, City officials, labor union representatives, and their attorneys were meeting once again Tuesday morning.

Without the funding being held by the state, Harvey officials said there might not be enough money to continue making payroll after Friday. However, officials have not said what city employees might be laid off if the money runs out.