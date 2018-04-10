CHICAGO (CBS) –Two North Shore communities boast two of the richest ZIP codes in the country.

Kenilworth (60043) comes in at No. 8 with an average adjusted gross income of $861,000, according to a Bloomberg analysis of 2015 Internal Revenue Service data.

Glencoe ranks No. 19 with an average adjusted gross income of $633,700.

The richest ZIP is the exclusive Fisher Island (33109), located just off the coast of Miami.

The average income on the island, only accessible by ferry, is a whopping $2.5 million.

That’s a full $1 million more than the second-richest ZIP, located in Atherton, Calif.

Winnetka, Lake Forest, Hinsdale and three ZIPs in Chicago (60603, 60611 and 60604) all rank in the top 100 nationwide.