CHICAGO (CBS) — An emotional Chicago mother stood by President Donald Trump Wednesday as he signed a new law cracking down on sex trafficking.

Yvonne Ambrose wiped away tears as the President signed the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, also known as FOSTA.

Ambrose’s daughter Desiree Robinson was a victim of child sex trafficking and was murdered in 2016.

Ambrose testified before the U.S. Senate last fall telling lawmakers her 16-year-old daughter was prostituted on the now shut-down classified website Backpage dot-com.

“Backpage.com and other companies like this must be held responsible for what they have created,” she said in 2017.

The FOSTA bill gives prosecutors more power to go after sex trafficking websites as well as enhancing penalties and fines.