CHICAGO (CBS) — A legally blind and disabled man was shot during an attempted robbery at his family’s home in the Canaryville neighborhood Wednesday night.

The victim’s brother said the victim heard a knock on the door to their home near 44th and Parnell late Wednesday, and when he answered the door, he heard a female voice.

When the woman came in, a man wearing a mask followed. The victim sensed something was wrong, so he tried to slam the door. His brother helped him lock it, but the suspect fired shots through the door, and at least three bullets hit the victim.

The woman, who was still in the house, then ran out the back door.

The victim went to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition. His family said the victim is legally blind and disabled.

Police said they believe it was a robbery attempt. They found a gun about a half mile away near 45th and Wentworth.

The victim’s family said three people were in custody Thursday morning, but police have not confirmed that.

The brother said it wasn’t the first time the house was targeted for a robbery. He said someone robbed his father at gunpoint last November.

Neighbors said it normally is a quiet area.