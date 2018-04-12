CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured Thursday morning in a seven-car pileup in northwest suburban Elgin.

Police said the crash happened on Randall Road between Northwest Parkway and Higgins Road, after one vehicle rear-ended a second car shortly before 7 a.m., setting off a chain reaction involving a total of seven vehicles.

Three people were taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Randall Road remained closed between Higgins Road and Technology Drive at 8 a.m., as police investigated.