CHICAGO (CBS) — Hillary Clinton returned home to Chicago Thursday.

She was in town to join a campaign of a different kind: recruiting black women for public office.

“Today black women are not only the base of the Democratic party, you are essential to our democracy,” says Clinton.

“Everyone who ran, everyone who is running right now, everyone who will run in the future, everyone already in office, I hope you will stand up so we can give you a round of applause and our appreciation,” says Clinton.

Clinton’s speech helped launch the new Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee.

Based in Chicago the organization takes its name from the crusading black journalist who called Chicago home in the late 1800s.